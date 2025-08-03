IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Costly Blunder Gives Harry Brook A Lifeline – Watch

In a moment that could haunt India for the remainder of the fifth Test at Kennington Oval, Mohammed Siraj let a golden opportunity slip—literally and figuratively—by gifting Harry Brook a crucial lifeline at a defining point in the game.
The drama unfolded during the 35th over of England's second innings, with the hosts chasing a daunting 374-run target. Prasidh Krishna, one of India’s promising pacers, had just set the perfect trap. Bowling with purpose and precision, he surprised Brook with a sharp short ball.
The swashbuckling English batter, known for his aggressive flair, went for the pull but mistimed it. The ball soared to deep square leg where Siraj positioned himself under it and took the catch cleanly—only to step back and graze the boundary rope in the process.
The joy turned into disbelief within seconds. Siraj, usually a safe pair of hands, realized his mistake too late, his foot brushing the rope and turning a dismissal into a six. Prasidh, mid-celebration, stopped in his tracks, crestfallen as the umpire signaled the boundary. Brook, meanwhile, breathed a sigh of relief and reset himself at the crease.
It was a moment that swung emotions wildly—Indian fans groaned in unison, while the English crowd erupted in cheer. The impact of the blunder was immediate and visible. With Brook given another chance, England found renewed energy in the chase.
Earlier, the hosts had lost Zak Crawley late on Day 3 and Ben Duckett, who scored a brisk 54, in the opening session of Day 4. Stand-in captain Ollie Pope failed to convert his start, falling LBW to a clever in-dipper for 27. With the scoreboard reading 164 for three, it was up to Joe Root and Brook to anchor the innings—and Brook, riding on that stroke of luck, looked increasingly confident.
By the time of reporting, Brook had moved to 38*, with Root calmly ticking along at 23*. The duo’s steady partnership was not just frustrating the Indian attack but also slowly tilting the momentum back in England’s favour.