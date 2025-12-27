Alastair Cook Says England’s 2-2 Draw vs India Came Against ‘Not A Great Side’, Raises Ashes Alarm

Alistair Cook questioned England's Ashes readiness after calling the 2-2 home series draw against Shubman Gill-led India "not a great Indian side"

Alastair Cook Says England’s 2-2 Draw vs India Came Against ‘Not A Great Side
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Former legnedary batter Alastair Cook said England’s 2-2 home series draw against Shubman Gill-led India was against “not a great Indian side”, flagging concerns over the team’s preparation for the Ashes, as they've lost the series after losing the first three match.

The five-match series against India ended in a 2–2 draw earlier this year. Leading the Test side for the first time, Gill enjoyed a standout campaign, piling up 754 runs with four centuries to his name.

Cook said England’s recent results had masked deeper issues, creating an illusion of progress.

"They started off with a bang, Key, McCullum and Stokes. I think McCullum won his first eight out of 10 games or something the first year. Since then it's gone downhill," Cook said on the opening day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"This year I think their percentage of win is like just above 30 percent so it's a bit of a downward trend.

"...I like Rob Key, I like McCullum, I like how they think but I do think they've, this last little bit, they have taken our eye off the ball for the bigger series." Citing the five-Test series against India, Cook said, "... they were talking about India, they lost, they drew India and India just got thumped by South Africa. So that Indian side wasn't a great Indian side either.

"So actually it's a reality, it's just hit this England Test team and now they're going to decide how they want to play with what players afterwards." England have lost the first three Tests of the Ashes against Australia, going down by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane and by 82 runs at Adelaide.

England chased down 175 to win the fourth Test on day two in Melbourne. With this win, the Three Lions have successfully avoided the series whitewash. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Sydney on January 4. Australia have already won the series and have a 3-1 lead.

With PTI Inputs...

