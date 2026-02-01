Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final rules explained as Jammu and Kashmir face Karnataka, detailing how the winner will be decided if the title clash ends in a draw

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?
Jammu and Kashmir batters in action on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Karnataka. PTI Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final has created a unique title scenario despite Jammu & Kashmir posting a massive total

  • Match result rules could play a decisive role if the contest remains unfinished after five days

  • Check out the title scenarios for the match

The ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka in Hubballi has brought renewed attention to one of Indian domestic cricket’s most debated rules, how the champion is decided if the match finishes without a result.

After opting to bat first, Jammu & Kashmir piled up a massive 527/6 by stumps on Day 2, powered by centuries and key contributions including skipper Paras Dogra’s fighting knock, putting early pressure on eight-time champions Karnataka.

With such a huge total already on the board, the focus has now shifted from batting dominance to what happens if time runs out in the five-day contest.

How the Ranji Trophy Winner Is Decided in a Drawn Final

The Ranji Trophy knockout rule is simple but extremely high-stakes:

  • If both teams complete their first innings, the side with the first-innings lead is declared the Ranji Trophy winner.

  • But if the team batting second is not bowled out, the first innings technically remains unfinished.

  • In that situation, the title is awarded based on league-stage points standings, not match dominance.

This rule makes the ongoing final particularly tense. Karnataka entered the final with a stronger league-stage record, meaning survival batting could become their biggest weapon if the match heads toward a draw.

Why Jammu & Kashmir’s Bowlers Hold the Key

Despite their commanding first-innings total, Jammu & Kashmir cannot afford complacency. Their path to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title depends on one clear objective, taking all 10 Karnataka wickets.

Flat surfaces in Hubballi, experienced Karnataka batters, and potential interruptions like bad light already seen during play can slow the game down and help the chasing side consume time.

In such situations, teams often abandon aggressive scoring and focus purely on wicket preservation.

That’s why the final phase of this Ranji Trophy decider could turn into a classic red-ball battle: bowlers hunting relentlessly for breakthroughs while batters fight session after session simply to stay alive.

For Jammu & Kashmir, reaching their first-ever final has already been historic. But lifting the trophy may ultimately come down to one defining moment, whether they can claim that crucial last wicket before the clock runs out.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
