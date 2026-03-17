'Sickening': Rashid, Gurbaz, ACB Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes - Check Afghanistan Cricket Fraternity's Reactions

Summary of this article
Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of killing at least 400 people in deady Kabul airstrike
Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Naveen-ul-Haq among those to speak out
Afghanistan Cricket Board posts emotional thread on X
Several Afghanistan cricketers including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Naveen-ul-Haq, as well as the country's cricket board on Tuesday (March 17, 2026) strongly condemned Pakistan's deadly airstrikes in Kabul. Afghan officials claimed that at least 400 people were killed from the airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in the capital city.
Rashid wrote on social media platform X: “I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul.
“Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning.”
The star all-rounder called upon the United Nations and other human rights agencies to "thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity" and hold the perpetrators to account. "I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah,” he added.
Gurbaz penned a short but emotional post, stating, "A hospital bombed in Afghanistan during Ramadan by Pakistan… Where is international law now? Where is humanity now? How many innocent lives must be lost before the world speaks?"
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also reacted to the attack, mourning the lives lost. “Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital,” Nabi wrote.
“Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short,” he added.
ACB Minces No Words
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board shared a four-tweet thread, highlighting the pain caused to families during the holy month of Ramadan. “Eid Hopes Turned Into Mourning,” ACB wrote on X. “Afghanistan Cricket Board’s leadership, along with the #AfghanAtalan lineup and staff, strongly condemns all acts of violence against innocent people. We stand in solidarity with the affected families and our people during this difficult time."
It added, “What should have been moments of joy and celebration have instead turned into grief and heartbreak. Lives that were looking forward to Eid, to healing, and to a brighter tomorrow were tragically cut short, leaving behind shattered dreams and grieving families."
The board stated further: “The Pakistani regime’s devastating attack on a rehabilitation facility, resulting in the loss of hundreds of innocent lives and injuries to countless others, has deeply saddened us all. The occurrence of such a tragedy during Ramadan makes the pain even more profound.
“We ask the Almighty Allah to grant the victims the highest ranks in Jannah and bless their families with patience, strength, and peace. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return.”
While Afghanistan stakeholders voiced their anguish, the Pakistan government denied that it had attacked a hospital, claiming that no civilian locations were impacted by its strikes, which were also carried out in eastern Afghanistan.
When did Pakistani airstrikes hit Afghanistan?
Pakistani airstrikes hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul late on Monday, March 16, 2026.
Why did Pakistan conduct airstrikes on Afghanistan?
The Pakistani airstrikes marked a dramatic escalation of a conflict that began late in February and has seen repeated cross-border clashes with Afghanistan.
What was Pakistan's reaction to Afghanistan's claim of 400 civilian deaths?
Pakistan denied that it had attacked a Kabul hospital, claiming that no civilian locations were impacted by its strikes.