Security Stepped Up at Abhijeet Dipke's Residence in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police deployed 10 personnel and one officer at Abhijeet Dipke's Waluj MIDC residence to prevent crowding.
The security enhancement follows the CJP founder's arrival in Delhi for a scheduled demonstration at Jantar Mantar regarding exam irregularities.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Atulkar stated that authorities are monitoring the situation and may increase manpower after a review.
Police stepped up security on Saturday at the Maharashtra residence of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party. The deployment in the Waluj MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city followed Dipke's arrival in Delhi earlier in the day ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
Dipke recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation. To avoid unnecessary crowding, officials expanded the security cover, PTI reported. Previously, authorities stationed just one guard at the residence. Now, the presence has increased significantly.
Security Measures Expanded
"We have deployed a team of 10 policemen with one officer now," the MIDC Waluj police station incharge told PTI.
Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and remain prepared to adjust the deployment. "If there is a need to deploy more manpower, we will do so after a review," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Pankaj Atulkar said to PTI.
Dipke's parents are not currently staying at their house in the Waluj area. "They are not in contact with me," Atulkar told PTI, declining to share further details regarding their whereabouts.
Peaceful Protest Guidelines
Preparing for the capital demonstration, Dipke urged his supporters to maintain discipline and ensure the protest remains peaceful. In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar.
The activist encouraged attendees to bring a book and the national flag to the gathering. He also asked participants to offer flowers to deployed police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," PTI reported.
Dipke stressed the importance of maintaining order, emphasising that the movement must be led with "love and peace," according to PTI.
Exam Irregularities Demands
The CJP, a youth-led online movement, organised the upcoming protest to demand accountability for alleged irregularities in national examinations and recruitment tests. The group's grievances centre on controversies surrounding the NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.
The CJP has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Dipke has consistently described the ongoing campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement.