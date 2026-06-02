CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Return to India, Plans Protest Against Education Minister

Abhijeet Dipke said he will return to India on June 6 to stage a protest in Delhi.
He demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over recent examination controversies.
Dipke said the “Cockroach Janata Party” is a youth movement and not a registered political party.
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is set to return to India. He will arrive at Delhi airport on June 6. He said that he is returning to India to stage a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dipke said that he expects to be arrested upon arriving at the airport but reiterated that the protest will go ahead regardless. He urged CJP supporters to gather at Delhi airport when he arrives on June 6.
He linked his demand for Pradhan’s resignation over what he described as the repeated failures of the examination machinery in India citing controversies around NEET UG, CBSE, and CUET examinations.
Political Movement not Party
Dipke declined to name the CJP as a political party saying it is too early to consider registering it. He described it instead as a political youth movement aimed at reshaping political discourse around unemployment, inflation and education-related concerns.
He framed the popularity of the movement among India’s youth as a reflection of the frustrations that young Indians have with the status quo.
“We are taking it one step at a time,” he said, adding that any future decisions will be made in consultation with registered members and supporters.
Dipke also clarified that the CJP is a fully independent movement that is not aligned with any other political party. He said he worked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from 2020 to 2023 but the current movement bears no relation to the political outfit.
He also denied being contacted by any opposition leader but welcomed broader support for the cause.