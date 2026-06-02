CBSE Opens Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal After Multiple Delays

Central Board of Secondary Education opened the Class 12 re-evaluation and marks-verification portal after multiple delays.
Students can apply for verification and re-evaluation through the CBSE website.
The rollout comes amid controversy surrounding the board’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened its reevaluation portal for verification of marks of Class 12 board examination results. This comes after the CBSE faced multiple delays in opening the portal.
The board made the announcement via a post on X. In the post the CBSE urged students to carefully watch the instructional video available on the portal. The video provides a step-by-step guide on the process of applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation.
The board had earlier announced that the portal would be opened on June 1 but failed to get the portal online in the stipulated time.
For candidates who want to apply for the re-evaluation process and verification of marks can find the link on CBSE’s official website as well as the X post through which the announcement was made.
Multiple Delays
The CBSE faced multiple delays in getting the portal online. It was initially scheduled to open for candidates who had obtained scanned copies of their answer books on May 29. But the launch was postponed to June 1, stating that it needed more time to ensure a transparent and error-free process.
Students were able to apply for scanned copies of their answer books from May 19 to May 25, but the portal had been offline from May 26.
Under the revised schedule, candidates who have received their answer books can submit question-specific objections if they believe marks were incorrectly awarded or omitted. These objections will then be examined by subject experts through the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, an Education Ministry official told The Hindustan Times.
For verification and revaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹500 per answer book for verification and ₹100 per question for re-evaluation.
The delays in the launch of the portal represent another issue for the CBSE apart from the reports of mismanagement in the OSM system that the board is facing.
The board had come under fire after a student claimed that the Physics answer book under his roll number on the marks verification portal did not belong to him. The CBSE confirmed the error and stated that it was working to ensure that no such issues come up again.