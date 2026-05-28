Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Massive Tampering’ in CBSE’s Digital Evaluation System

Gandhi raised four questions regarding the award of the contract on X: "Why was the CBSE contract given to COEMPT, and on whose orders? Which rules and procedures were bypassed to award this contract to the company? COEMPT had already been embroiled in controversies under the name Globarena. Why didn't CBSE know about it? Why weren't background checks done? What exactly is the connection between COEMPT's management and the Modi government?”