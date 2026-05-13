Inside the Highs and Lows of the 2026 CBSE Results

This year, the numbers reflect a sobering reality. The overall pass percentage has seen a noticeable dip, falling to 85.20% from last year’s 88.39%. Behind these statistics are the 1,63,000 students now facing the "compartment" category—a 2% increase that represents thousands of teenagers navigating the heavy sting of a "second chance." In living rooms across the country, the celebration of the 94,000 students who crossed the 90% mark is contrasted by a quiet, nationwide reflection on why the bar felt slightly higher this time around.