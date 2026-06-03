Delhi Heat Stress Report: 76% Area Facing Extreme Heat Crisis

A staggering 76 per cent of Delhi’s area experienced persistent heat stress for six or more years between 2015 and 2024, leaving the vast majority of the capital’s schools, marketplaces, and construction sites vulnerable to recurring extreme temperatures. According to PTI, a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) reveals that nearly the entire city — 98.72 per cent — breached the heat-stress threshold at least once over the last decade.