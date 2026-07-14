MEA Highlights India-US Cooperation On Terrorism

Ministry Of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed US actions against transnational organised crime and highlighted strong India-US cooperation.
Jaiswal noted that RCMP comments align with the US indictment linking the Lawrence Bishnoi group to criminal activities.
India remains committed to working with international partners to combat terrorism and cross-border organised crime.
Ministry Of External Affairsspokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday welcomed the recent actions taken by the United States against transnational organised crime networks and reiterated India’s commitment to close cooperation with international partners in combating terrorism and cross-border criminal activities.
In response to announcements by the US Department of Justice regarding indictments and enforcement actions against organised crime networks operating across several countries, Jaiswal said India has consistently maintained that transnational organised crime, terrorism, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, illegal firearms trafficking, and related criminal networks pose a serious threat to societies.
He added that India and the United States enjoy strong, effective, and growing cooperation in combating terrorism as well as transnational organised crime. “Our agencies in India and the United States have been working closely over the years, and this cooperation continues to strengthen and deepen,” Jaiswal said.
On the comments made by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the spokesperson said India has noted the remarks by the Deputy Commissioner. He stated that these remarks are consistent with the recently unsealed US indictment, which attributes responsibility to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group.
Jaiswal emphasised that India remains committed to working with its partners to combat terrorism and transnational organised crime through close law enforcement and security cooperation.
The statement comes amid growing international focus on the activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, which has been linked to several high-profile cases, including the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala and threats against several public figures.
India has been sharing intelligence and coordinating with international agencies to counter the activities of such criminal networks that operate across borders.
Ministry Of External Affair’s response underscores India’s proactive approach in addressing transnational threats and its willingness to collaborate with global partners on security matters.