Rana Replaced By Yadav For England ODIs, Bishnoi In Place Of Varun For Zimbabwe T20Is

P
PTI
Published at:

Leg-spinner Bishnoi, whose expensive 17th over that went for 29 runs, the single biggest reason for India’s defeat in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, got a lifeline after replacing Chakravarthy for the three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe starting later this month

India Vs England Cricket IND vs ENG 5th T20I Photo from Mumbai: Ravi Bishnoi
IND vs ENG: File photo of India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary of this article

  • IND team have made some changes for the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs & ZIM T20Is

  • Prince will be linking up with the ODI squad in England in the absence of Rana

  • Bishnoi will be replacing Chakravarthy for the ZIM T20Is

Young pacer Harshit Rana and veteran spinner Varun Chakravarthy have been ruled out of competitive cricket for indefinite period due to hamstring injuries of various degrees, while Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi named as their replacements for India's upcoming ODI and T20I assignments respectively.

Prince will be linking up with the ODI squad in England in the absence of Rana.

Leg-spinner Bishnoi, whose expensive 17th over that went for 29 runs, the single biggest reason for India’s defeat in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, got a lifeline after replacing Chakravarthy for the three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe starting later this month.

“Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury,” BCCI said in a statement.

“He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management,” it further stated.

Related Content
File photo of Suryakumar Kumar, who will lead India in the Asia Cup 2025. - | Photo: File
IND Vs ENG 1st ODI: India will lock horns with England after whitewash in T20I series - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India and England will face each other in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, July 7. - AP/Dave Thompson
England's Jacob Bethell, left, and Jofra Archer, third left, shake hands with India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , second left, and Harshit Rana after winning the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England on Saturday, July 4, 2026. - AP Photo/Dave Thompson

In case of Chakravarthy, it is a grade 2 injury which could well keep him out for three to six months depending on the speed of his rehabilitation. He is soon to be 35 and it will be interesting as to how much time his ageing body takes to recover.

“Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury.

“Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying.

India's updated squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav

India's updated squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi. PTI KHS KHS UNG

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories