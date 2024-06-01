Harshit Rana is an Indian cricketer. He plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. In February 2022, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. He made his Twenty20 debut on 28 April 2022, for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 IPL.

Rana is a right-arm medium-pace bowler. He is yet to make his domestic debut at the senior level. Delhi lad has played 30 matches at the junior level where he picked 37 wickets with an extraordinary economy of less than six. Rana can also bat down the order as he has chipped in with 216 runs at a strike rate of more than 120 at the junior level.

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Rasikh Salam was ruled out of the entire IPL 2022 tournament due to a lower back injury after having played as many as three matches this season. Harshit came in as Rasikh’s replacement in the KKR 2022 squad.