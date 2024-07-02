Cricket

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2024: Sudharsan, Sharma, Rana Added In Indian Squad For First Two T20Is

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batter Rinku Singh, travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, are also currently in Barbados. The BCCI has not named replacements for the duo even though they are in the squad for the Zimbabwe series

harshit rana
Harshit Rana will make his debut for India if he gets to play in the first two T20Is. Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana was on Tuesday named as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the T20I series against Zimbabwe. (More Cricket News)

India will play five T20 Internationals in Zimbabwe from July 6.

Dube, Samson and Jaiswal, all part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound group but are stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl.

The trio is set to fly back home, along with the other players, aboard a charter flight on Tuesday evening and arrive in India on Wednesday at 7:45 pm (IST). The players will later be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The unforeseen circumstances have forced BCCI to name replacements for the three players.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy after India beat South Africa in the final, in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Hurricane Beryl Update: T20 World Cup Champions India Still Stranded In Barbados

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sudharsan is currently playing county cricket for Surrey at the Oval in London. He is expected to leave for Harare immediately.

India's updated squad for first two T20Is against Zimbabwe:

Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana.

