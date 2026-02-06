ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Forced To Make A Change As Harshit Rana Ruled Out Due To Injury - Check His Replacement

India's Harshit Rana reacts after a boundary by New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harshit Rana reacts after a boundary by New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi