ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Forced To Make A Change As Harshit Rana Ruled Out Due To Injury - Check His Replacement

Harshit Rana ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
The right-arm pacer sustained a knee injury
BCCI name Mohammed Siraj as replacement
Right-arm pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the entire ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining an unlucky injury during India's warm-up fixture against South Africa on Wednesday, February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Harshit Rana has been a major part of the Indian team since the arrival of head coach Gautam Gambhir in 2024. The right-arm pacer has been a key asset for the side and he was in decent form heading into the T20 World Cup.
However, Rana picked up a knee injury during India's 30-run win against South Africa two days ago. The BCCI made this confirmation following expert consultations and multiple scans in the last 48 hours.
