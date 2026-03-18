IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

The South African legend believes that MS Dhoni should not bat lower than six otherwise he's place is CSK is not justified

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
AB de Villiers on MS Dhoni
AB de Villiers gives his honest admission on MS Dhoni's future with CSK in IPL. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • AB de Villiers urges MS Dhoni to bat at six and above to justify this position in CSK

  • The Proteas legend believes that if Dhoni is not captaining and batting higher then he should step aside

  • India legend Anil Kumble acknowledges Dhoni's legacy in CSK but also advised them to move on

South African legend AB de Villiers has given his piece of mind on MS Dhoni's role in the Chennai Super Kings' squad this year. The Proteas legend has put it straightforward that he doesn't see a place for Dhoni if the wicket-keeper doesn't push himself up in the batting order.

Speaking in an interview, de Villiers stated that if Dhoni isn't captaining CSK, then he doesn't see any merit in his batting lower than six.

Given Dhoni's importance in the CSK camp and the confusion surrounding his role in the franchise, De Villiers said, "It's very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni.

"I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don't see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season.

Related Content
Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. - PTI
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Explains Why Sanju Samson Fits CSK’s Leadership Vision
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson A ‘Perfect Fit’ For CSK, Says Anil Kumble
AB de Villiers says that MS Dhoni "just seems to be this diesel engine that never ends". - File
IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era
Chennai Super Kings source confirms that MS Dhoni will selectively feature in IPL 2026. - AP
MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here
Related Content

"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There's still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times."

De Villiers also hailed Sanju Samson as the right successor to MS Dhoni, while asking Dhoni to take up more responsibility on the batting front.

"It's a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he's hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments," said de Villiers in the interview.

Anil Kumble On CSK's Passing Of Baton

Indian spin legend, Anil Kumble described the shift in legacy 'natural'. He gives the examples of stalwarts of the past, who transferred the reigns of teams to the next generation of stars.

Similarly, he believes, Dhoni will pass it on to Sanju Samson. Sharing his thoughts on leadership, Kumble said, "Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era.

"In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks."

Kumble also believes that given Sanju Samson hails from Kerala and can speak Tamil, he'll resonate better with the CSK fans

"I'm sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise's fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there's a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK."

While Ruturaj Gaikwad is the current captain of CSK, the former Indian leg spinner also hinted that the Sanju Samson could be the player, the CSK management could be eyeing as the next captain as he has the both the pedigree as a player and prior experience.

"He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that's something CSK will be looking for."

"Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things. I wouldn't be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season.

"He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS," Kumble said.

Anil Kumble also commented on MS Dhoni's legacy in CSK, where he said that, while the legacy will linger on, at some point you have to move on.

"Legacy will always be there, but you have to move on at some point. He has contributed a lot to the franchise, and the brand is now synonymous with the individual."

The legacy of MS Dhoni for CSK and Indian cricket will remain forever, and that is not going to change."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Sickening': Rashid, Gurbaz, ACB Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes - Check Afghanistan Cricket Fraternity's Reactions

  2. MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Part Of Season Due To Injury - Report

  4. Pakistan Super League 2026: PCB Dismisses Foreign Players' Security, Travel Concerns - Report

  5. KKR Star All-Rounder Loses Cool During Media Interaction After Sheffield Shield Ton Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  2. Defending Iran, Defending India

  3. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

  4. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  5. Iran War Effect In Uttarakhand: LPG Crisis Compels Shutdown Of Mass Kitchens In Haridwar, Rishikesh

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  3. Pakistan Strikes Afghan Hospital,  Over 400 Feared Killed

  4. War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

  5. Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Fires Fresh Missiles At Israel After Top Security Chief Killed