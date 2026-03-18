IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

Summary of this article
AB de Villiers urges MS Dhoni to bat at six and above to justify this position in CSK
The Proteas legend believes that if Dhoni is not captaining and batting higher then he should step aside
India legend Anil Kumble acknowledges Dhoni's legacy in CSK but also advised them to move on
South African legend AB de Villiers has given his piece of mind on MS Dhoni's role in the Chennai Super Kings' squad this year. The Proteas legend has put it straightforward that he doesn't see a place for Dhoni if the wicket-keeper doesn't push himself up in the batting order.
Speaking in an interview, de Villiers stated that if Dhoni isn't captaining CSK, then he doesn't see any merit in his batting lower than six.
Given Dhoni's importance in the CSK camp and the confusion surrounding his role in the franchise, De Villiers said, "It's very tricky and not straightforward. Brands are built over years, and CSK have built this empire over many years with this MS Dhoni figure that's always been there. When you mention CSK, you immediately think of Dhoni.
"I feel that in the last few years, his role has purely been about keeping that brand as strong as possible. That's why I don't see a role for him batting at eight or nine and not really doing enough, like last season.
"We know he can be impactful with the bat, but if he's batting that low and not captaining, it feels like he's almost just making up for a spot for the wrong reasons. There's still a place for him, but he needs to bat higher, at least at six, maybe even at five or four at times."
De Villiers also hailed Sanju Samson as the right successor to MS Dhoni, while asking Dhoni to take up more responsibility on the batting front.
"It's a tricky situation, but Sanju Samson is the right guy to take over, and credit to Dhoni because he's hung around, waiting for the right person to come. If MS plays, I want him to put himself under more pressure and be the guy to handle those big moments," said de Villiers in the interview.
Anil Kumble On CSK's Passing Of Baton
Indian spin legend, Anil Kumble described the shift in legacy 'natural'. He gives the examples of stalwarts of the past, who transferred the reigns of teams to the next generation of stars.
Similarly, he believes, Dhoni will pass it on to Sanju Samson. Sharing his thoughts on leadership, Kumble said, "Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era.
"In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks."
Kumble also believes that given Sanju Samson hails from Kerala and can speak Tamil, he'll resonate better with the CSK fans
"I'm sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise's fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there's a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK."
While Ruturaj Gaikwad is the current captain of CSK, the former Indian leg spinner also hinted that the Sanju Samson could be the player, the CSK management could be eyeing as the next captain as he has the both the pedigree as a player and prior experience.
"He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that's something CSK will be looking for."
"Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things. I wouldn't be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season.
"He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS," Kumble said.
Anil Kumble also commented on MS Dhoni's legacy in CSK, where he said that, while the legacy will linger on, at some point you have to move on.
"Legacy will always be there, but you have to move on at some point. He has contributed a lot to the franchise, and the brand is now synonymous with the individual."
The legacy of MS Dhoni for CSK and Indian cricket will remain forever, and that is not going to change."