US Blocks Pakistan, China’s Bid at UNSC to Blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade

Pakistan currently sits in the 15-nation Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2025-26 term, while China is a veto-wielding permanent member of the powerful UN body. Pakistan was the chair of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council for 2025, as well as the vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. Previously, China, a permanent, veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, had put on hold several listing proposals made by India and its partners, like the US, to designate Pakistan-based terrorists and terror entities under the Council’s 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime. The US has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. The State Department added the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation.