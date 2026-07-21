BRICS Meeting on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine Begins in Chandigarh

The BRICS meeting on traditional, complementary and integrative medicine (TCIM) began here on Tuesday on the inaugural day of the four-day BRICS health ministerial meeting.
Participating delegates will discuss and finalise the terms of reference for the expert working group on traditional, complementary and integrative medicine.
The day will also witness side event sessions on capacity building, education and human resource development in TCIM.
Members from 21 countries are participating in the ministerial meeting, an official statement said.
The meeting will reinforce collective efforts towards resilient health systems, innovation, stronger cooperation, and sustainable healthcare. Through dialogue and collaboration, member countries will work towards advancing shared priorities that contribute to better health outcomes for all.
Notably, Chandigarh is hosting the BRICS 2026 health meetings.
BRICS is a multilateral organisation comprising eleven major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.