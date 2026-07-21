UP BJP Leader Says Delhi Protest 'Foreign-Funded', Bid to Target Sanatan; Gets Slammed by Oppn

"It is unfortunate that a ruling BJP MLA has chosen to malign the country's youth instead of addressing their genuine concerns. Students and job aspirants are peacefully exercising their democratic and constitutional right to protest. Branding them as foreign-funded or anti-national is an attempt to deflect attention from the real issues. This reflects the BJP's mindset -- whenever citizens ask questions, they are labelled and defamed instead of being heard," Haider told PTI.