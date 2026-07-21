Madrid Turns Red! Spain Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026 Triumph With Massive Parade

Nearly two million fans turned Madrid into a sea of celebration for Spain's World Cup-winning squad
Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Luis de la Fuente received a thunderous reception during the victory parade
Spain celebrated its second men's World Cup title with music, dancing and a grand Cibeles ceremony
Less than 24 hours after conquering the world in New Jersey, Spain's national team returned home to scenes that will be remembered for generations. Madrid transformed into a sea of red and yellow as an estimated 1.8 to 2 million supporters lined the streets to celebrate Spain's second FIFA World Cup title following Sunday's 1-0 victory over Argentina.
The celebrations began with official receptions at the Zarzuela Palace, where King Felipe VI and the royal family congratulated the squad, before the players met Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The champions then climbed aboard an open-top bus for a victory parade through the Spanish capital, carrying the World Cup trophy past some of Madrid's most iconic landmarks before arriving at the packed Plaza de Cibeles.
Supporters of all ages waited for hours despite temperatures exceeding 35°C, creating an electric atmosphere that reflected the significance of Spain's first men's World Cup triumph since 2010.
The bus, adorned with two stars symbolizing the country's two World Cup titles, slowly made its way through streets packed with fans waving flags, singing national team chants and capturing the historic occasion on their phones.
Music, dancing and unforgettable moments light up Madrid
Once the formal ceremonies ended, the celebrations quickly turned into a football festival.
The players swapped their official attire for commemorative "We Are Champions" shirts and embraced the carnival atmosphere. Music echoed throughout the parade, with forward Borja Iglesias stepping into the role of DJ, while teammates danced atop the bus and interacted with supporters throughout the journey.
Young star Lamine Yamal was among the most celebrated players, proudly carrying the World Cup trophy as thousands of fans chanted his name. Captain Rodri, who played a pivotal role throughout the tournament, also received a hero's welcome as he displayed both the World Cup trophy and his Golden Ball award.
At Cibeles Square, each member of the squad received an individual introduction before taking the stage alongside coach Luis de la Fuente.
Live musical performances kept the crowd entertained before the team arrived, turning the famous square into an open-air celebration that continued well into the night.
The victory also marked a unique milestone for Spanish football. With the men's team adding the 2026 crown to the women's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup triumph, Spain became the first nation to simultaneously hold both senior men's and women's World Cup titles.
As attention gradually shifts toward defending their crown at the 2030 World Cup, which Spain will co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco, the celebrations in Madrid served as a reminder of how this generation has cemented its place in the country's football history.