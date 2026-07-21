India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match On TV And Online?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India lock horns against Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series starting on July 23. Check the timings, squads, match timing, and details for live telecast and streaming below

India vs England, 5th T20I, Southampton, AP Photo
Shreyas Iyer of India during the international T20 Cricket match between England and India in Southampton Photo: AP/Anthony Upton
Summary of this article

  • IND take on ZIM in a three-match T20I series starting from July 23, Thu

  • Shreyas Iyer has still to register a victory as India captain

  • India were drubbed 0-4 in the T20I series in England

India are set to kick off their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 23 at the Harare Sports Club. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the visiting team has announced a rejuvenated squad that includes a number of fresh talents.

The Men In Blue are set to compete in three T20 internationals at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The opening T20I of the series is scheduled for July 23, 2026.

The upcoming series against Zimbabwe will take place immediately following their tour of the British Isles, which includes two T20 internationals against Ireland, as well as five T20 internationals and three One Day Internationals against England.

India have recalled Rinku Singh to the T20I lineup, joining Mayank Yadav. The team also includes four newcomers, as Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, and left-arm spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey earn their first T20I call-ups.

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ravi Bishnoi

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India vs England 4th T20I Live Score: IND take on ENG in must-win match. - Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wk), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: LIVE Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the 1st India vs Zimbabwe T20I match be played?

A

The 1st IND vs ZIM T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 23 at 4:30pm IST. The match will take place at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Q

Who will telecast the 1st India vs Zimbabwe T20I match in India?

A

India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be telecast live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.

Q

Where to catch the live streaming of the 1st India vs Zimbabwe T20I match in India?

A

The live streaming of India's tour of Zimbabwe 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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