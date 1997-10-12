Rinku Khanchand Singh is an Indian International cricketer. He is a left-handed middle-order batter and a part-time right-handed off-break bowler. Singh plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. He made his international debut for India in August 2023 when he played against Ireland.

Singh represented Uttar Pradesh at the Under-16, Under-19, and Under-23 levels and also played for Central Zone at the Under-19 level. He made his List A cricket debut for Uttar Pradesh in March 2014. He made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2016-2017 Ranji Trophy on 5 November 2016.

In November 2023, Singh was named in India’s squad for their 2023-24 tour of South Africa. He made his ODI debut against South Africa on 19 December 2023.

In February 2017, Singh was bought at an auction by Kings XI Punjab for the 2017 Indian Premier League. In January 2018, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL auction.

In the 2024 IPL auction, Rinku Singh was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders.