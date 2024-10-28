Cricket

Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab

In Patna, veteran Mayank Agarwal came up with his 18th first-class century, 105, while Manish Pandey made a brisk 56 (55b) to help Karnataka overcome a difficult start to take first innings lead over Bihar

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Nitish-Rana
Uttar Pradesh batter Nitish Rana celebrated his century against Mumbai during their Ranji Trophy Round 4 match at the Wankhede Stadium in the previous edition. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
info_icon

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana powered Uttar Pradesh to a commanding position against Punjab with entertaining fifties on day three of their Ranji Trophy Group C match on Monday. (More Cricket News)

After opener Madhav Kaushik's career-best 163, the visitors came up with four more half-centuries to declare their first innings for a massive 556/9, taking a lead of 346 runs.

At stumps, Punjab were struggling at 49/1, trailing by 297 runs.

The Kolkata Knight Riders duo of Rana and Rinku laid the foundation with a crucial 120-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rana struck an aggressive 66 off 106 balls, hitting 11 fours, while Rinku made 68 off 131 balls, with eight fours and a six.

Saurabh Kumar joined the onslaught with a brisk 67-ball 69, smashing three sixes and five fours, while Shivam Sharma contributed an unbeaten 50 off 58 balls, including four sixes and two fours, to further frustrate the Punjab attack.

Harshal, Yuzi lift Haryana past MP

In Indore, Harshal Patel's unbeaten 72 at No. 9 and Yuzvendra Chahal’s gritty 27 off 142 balls helped Haryana secure a vital first-innings lead over Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to MP’s 308, Haryana ended the day at 431/9, with Patel still at the crease alongside last man Aman Kumar (4).

Opener Lakshay Dalal hit his maiden century (105 off 271 balls), while Dheeru Singh fell just short of three figures with a well-crafted 94.

Himanshu Rana (90) also missed his hundred in the nineties, but Dalal and Dheeru’s 143-run partnership for the fourth wicket laid a solid foundation.

File photo of former South Africa international and World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten. - ICC
Who Will Replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan White-Ball Coach? Report Names Two Candidates

BY PTI

However, a collapse ensued before Patel steadied the innings with his resilient knock.

For MP, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was the standout bowler, finishing with 4/117.

Kerala fight back after Porel High 5

In Kolkata, Bengal pacer Ishan Porel took 5/83 to secure his fifth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, reducing Kerala to 83/5.

However, Kerala's middle-order, led by seasoned campaigner Jalaj Saxena, staged a resilient recovery to reach 267/7 at the Jadavpur Salt Lake Campus ground.

Saxena’s fighting 84 off 162 balls, alongside a determined 64 from Salman Nizar, added 140 for the seventh wicket, frustrating Bengal's bowlers.

Nizar, who faced 205 deliveries, was accompanied by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (30 off 48 balls) at close of play.

Porel’s disciplined bowling proved effective on a flat pitch, where he dismissed Kerala's new signing Baba Aparajith for a golden duck and skipper Sachin Baby for 12.

Ton-up Mayank leads Karnataka to big lead

In Patna, veteran Mayank Agarwal came up with his 18th first-class century, 105, while Manish Pandey made a brisk 56 (55b) to help Karnataka overcome a difficult start to take first innings lead over Bihar.

In reply to Bihar's 143, Karnataka ended the day for 287/7.

Brief Scores

In Mullanpur: Punjab 210 and 49/1; 19 overs. Uttar Pradesh 556/9 declared; 141.1 overs (Madhav Kaushik 163, Saurabh Kumar 69, Rinku Singh 68, Nitish Rana 66, Shivam Sharma 50 batting).

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 308. Haryana 431/9; 150.5 overs (Lakshay Dalal 105, Dheeru Singh 94, Himanshu Rana 90, Harshal Patel 72 batting; Kumar Kartikeya 4/117).

In Kolkata: Kerala 267/7; 102 overs (Jalaj Saxena 84, Salman Nizar 64 batting, Mohammed Azharuddeen 30 batting; Ishan Porel 5/83) vs Kerala.

In Patna: Bihar 143. Karnataka 287/7; 51 overs (Mayank Agarwal 105, Manish Pandey 56; Himanshu Singh 4/51).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  2. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
  3. Who Will Replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan White-Ball Coach? Report Names Two Candidates
  4. Ranji Trophy Group A, Round 3 Day 3: Tripura Pacers Make Mumbai Sweat; Baroda Defeats Odisha By Innings And 98 Runs
  5. Fakhar Zaman 'Upset' From Pakistan Contract Snub But Not Thinking Of Retirement: Report
Football News
  1. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
  2. Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United In Numbers – Where It Went Wrong
  3. Mario Balotelli Nears Serie A Comeback With Medical At Relegation-Threatened Genoa
  4. Wolfsburg Vs Dortmund, DFB-Pokal: BVB Likely To Be Without Julian Ryerson
  5. Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  4. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  5. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  2. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  3. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  4. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  5. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later