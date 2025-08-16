National

Kishtwar Cloudburst 2025: Flash Floods Kill 65 In Jammu & Kashmir’s Chashoti Village

A massive cloudburst hit Kishtwar’s Chashoti village in Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, 2025, triggering flash floods that damaged homes, temples, bridges, and roads. At least 65 people have died, more than 100 are injured, and 75 remain missing. Rescue operations after the Kishtwar floods are now on their third day, with disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts underway. Families of the victims and survivors fear the death toll could rise, as many may have been swept away.