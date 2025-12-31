ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

Afghanistan have named a 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, recalling pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as Rashid Khan’s side prepares for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Afghanistan squad announced Naveen-ul-Haq Gulbadin Naib
File photo of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrating a wicket during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Australia on January 23, 2024. | Photo :X/ACBofficials
  • Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan, with Ibrahim Zadran appointed vice-captain for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Naveen-ul-Haq returns from a shoulder injury while Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi are recalled

  • Afghanistan open their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 and will warm up with a T20I series against West Indies

Afghanistan on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 22026, scheduled to be held across India and Sri Lanka from February 7. The recall of pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib by the Afghanistan Cricket Board has emerged as the major talking point.

The squad will once again be led by Rashid Khan, with top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran named vice-captain, as Afghanistan look to build on their historic run in the previous edition of the tournament.

Naveen Returns From Injury, Naib Recalled

Naveen-ul-Haq makes his return to international cricket after recovering from a shoulder injury, having last played for Afghanistan in December 2024. His inclusion will strengthen Afghanistan’s pace department.

Gulbadin Naib, meanwhile, has been brought back after missing Afghanistan’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh in October. The selectors have also recalled experienced left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was absent from that tour as well.

Chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil stressed the importance of experience and depth while announcing the squad.

“We had good discussions over the past few days and finalised the squad,” Sulimankhil said. “Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling.”

The squad also includes off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, whose selection has resulted in mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar being placed among the reserves.

Preparations Ahead Of World Cup

Afghanistan head into the tournament carrying confidence from their best-ever ICC event performance, having reached the semifinals of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

For the upcoming edition, they have been drawn in a competitive group featuring New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. Afghanistan will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

As part of their build-up, the same squad will contest a three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the UAE, starting January 19.

“Afghanistan had a terrific run in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. We cherish excellent memories from the past, and hope for even better results this year, which will be played in Asian conditions,” Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan said.

“Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine-tune our combination, and prepare adequately for the World Cup.”

Afghanistan Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

(With PTI Inputs)

