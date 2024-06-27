Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Live Score: Can Afghans Tame Unbeaten Proteas?

The first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Afghanistan against South Africa in Trinidad on Thursday (June 27). There's history to be made today, as whoever wins will be entering a World Cup final for the first time. The Afghans have already done their nation proud by reaching their maiden semi-finals. Up against them are the gritty Proteas, who have notched up seven back-to-back wins. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs RSA match

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in their last Super Eight match to knock Australia out and storm into their first-ever World Cup semi-finals. Photo: AP

AFG Vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq.

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, Semi-Final 1, ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad (West Indies) on Thursday (June 27). There's history to be made today, as whoever wins will be entering a World Cup final for the first time. The Afghans have already done their nation proud by reaching their maiden semi-finals, and are genuine title contenders now. But up against them are the gritty Proteas, who have bounced back repeatedly to notch up seven back-to-back wins. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs RSA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

