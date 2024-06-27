Welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad (West Indies) on Thursday (June 27). There's history to be made today, as whoever wins will be entering a World Cup final for the first time. The Afghans have already done their nation proud by reaching their maiden semi-finals, and are genuine title contenders now. But up against them are the gritty Proteas, who have bounced back repeatedly to notch up seven back-to-back wins. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs RSA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)