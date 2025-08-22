Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

- The Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) has issued advertisements to lease the dock’s godowns, stirring fears among the community that the very identity of Sassoon Dock could be at risk.
At the heart of Mumbai’s Koli community, Sassoon Dock has for 150 years been more than just a place of work, it is a living emblem of the city’s rich fishing heritage. Generations of fisherfolk, seafood traders, and workers have laboured along its bustling piers, while local markets and restaurants thrive on the fresh catch that arrives daily. Yet, this historic hub now faces an uncertain future. The Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) has issued advertisements to lease the dock’s godowns, stirring fears among the community that the very identity of Sassoon Dock could be at risk.
For fisherfolk and traders who have worked at the dock for decades, the news is unsettling. The MPT has directed godown occupants to pay overdue rent or vacate the premises. Confusion surrounds the notices: many traders say they have been paying rent for years, not directly to the Port Trust but to the Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC), which holds the godowns on lease from MPT. MFDC, they allege, failed to forward these payments to the Port at the official Ready Reckoner rates, sparking legal action against the corporation.
“This is not just about rent; this is about our livelihoods and our heritage,” said Krishna Pawle, President of the Sassoon Docks Masemari Bunder Bachao Kruti Samiti. “MPT is threatening to evict families and businesses that have been part of this dock for generations. Were we fooled at Sahyadri? Was it all a political jumla? We are not begging for favors, we are demanding justice.”
The dispute underscores a decades-long administrative tangle. MFDC legally sublet the godowns to seafood suppliers, the backbone of Mumbai’s fishing export industry. While suppliers paid rent diligently, the state-run corporation allegedly failed to remit it to MPT, leaving seafood traders caught in the crossfire. When suppliers sought legal clarity, they were told they were “illegal sub-tenants” under the Port, Provident, and Easement (PPE) Act despite holding valid receipts.
The recent advertisements inviting new tenants have heightened anxiety among the dock’s community. Traders and fisherfolk fear that the historic godowns could be leased to non-fishing businesses, fundamentally altering the character of Sassoon Dock, a place that has long been synonymous with Mumbai’s fishing trade and Koli culture. “The dock is our life,” said Pawle. “If these godowns go to outsiders, we not only lose our income but also the soul of Sassoon Dock. It is where our community gathers, works, and celebrates our traditions. We cannot let it disappear.”
Before the beginning of the current parliamentary session, Shiv Sena UBT’s Aditya Thackeray and Arvind Sawant met Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
This meeting, fisherfolks say, has brought a measure of hope. Officials have assured the community that discussions are ongoing to reconcile rent dues and safeguard livelihoods while preserving the dock’s historic identity. Yet, uncertainty lingers, and for those whose daily lives revolve around the dock, the coming weeks are crucial.
For generations, Sassoon Dock has been a hub not only of commerce but of culture. Its fish markets, ice plants, and processing godowns form the economic backbone of Mumbai’s Koli community. Nearby eateries, small businesses, and exporters depend on the daily catch brought in by fisherfolk. Beyond its economic significance, the dock is a symbol of community resilience, a place where tradition meets livelihood, and heritage thrives amidst the hum of a modern metropolis.
As eviction notices circulate and deadlines loom, the Sassoon Dock community remains vigilant. For them, this is more than a dispute over property, it is a fight to preserve a way of life, a heritage, and a community identity that has endured for over a century. Whether Sassoon Dock will continue to serve as the beating heart of Mumbai’s fishing tradition or succumb to commercial pressures remains a story still unfolding.