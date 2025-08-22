Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

For generations, Sassoon Dock has been a hub not only of commerce but of culture. Its fish markets, ice plants, and processing godowns form the economic backbone of Mumbai’s Koli community. Photo By - Dinesh Parab

For generations, Sassoon Dock has been a hub not only of commerce but of culture. Its fish markets, ice plants, and processing godowns form the economic backbone of Mumbai’s Koli community. Photo By - Dinesh Parab