Imran Khan’s Sister Allowed Jail Visit Amid Rising Concerns Over His Health

Uzma Khanum was allowed to meet her brother Imran Khan at Adiala Jail after weeks of denied access and intensifying rumours about his health. The visit came amid PTI protests, heavy security, and growing demands for transparency about the former prime minister’s condition.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan |
Family members had long alleged that authorities were isolating Khan by denying regular visits, a move they described as an attempt to mentally pressure the PTI founder. Photo: PTI
  • Uzma Khanum was allowed to meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail after weeks of denied access and growing concerns about his health.

  • PTI supporters held protests demanding transparency and restoration of visitation rights as rumours over Khan’s condition intensified.

  • Uzma said Khan appeared physically fine but remained under mental strain due to isolation, keeping concerns over his treatment alive.

Amid mounting speculation about former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s health, jail authorities at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday permitted his sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet him for the first time in several weeks. The rare access came after persistent protests by supporters and repeated complaints from his family that they had been barred from visiting him despite court-mandated rights.

Uzma entered the prison complex under tight security as PTI supporters gathered outside, demanding clarity on Khan’s health status. In recent weeks, rumours ranging from deteriorating health to claims of his death had begun circulating online, fuelling widespread anxiety among party workers and prompting demonstrations outside both the jail and the Islamabad High Court.

Family members had long alleged that authorities were isolating Khan by denying regular visits, a move they described as an attempt to mentally pressure the PTI founder. The obstruction had prompted the party to stage sit-ins and demand full transparency about his condition.

Following the meeting, Uzma told reporters that Khan appeared physically stable, though she expressed concern over the mental strain caused by prolonged solitary conditions. She said that while her brother was “fine,” his isolation and restricted communication continued to raise serious questions.

Authorities, meanwhile, increased security around the jail, setting up additional checkpoints and deploying anti-riot police along major access roads. The restrictions coincided with ongoing prohibitory orders preventing large gatherings in the area.

Although the visit provided momentary relief to his supporters, uncertainty persists over whether this marks a shift in the administration’s handling of the jailed leader or simply a temporary concession. PTI leaders continue to demand unrestricted access for family and legal counsel, citing the lack of transparency surrounding his detention.

