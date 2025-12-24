Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: All Eyes On Virat Kohli's Domestic Comeback

Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the first match of Group D between Andhra and Delhi at the BCCI centre of excellence, Devanahalli on Wednesday, December 24

Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: All Eyes On Virat Kohli's Domestic Comeback X/ mufaddal_vohra
Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Andhra and Delhi at the BCCI centre of excellence, Devanahalli. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are some of the prominent names who will feature for Delhi in this match in accordance to BCCI's diktat. On the other side, Nitish Kumar Reddy will lead the Andhra side in the tournament. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Squads

Delhi Squad: Arpit Rana, Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Priyansh Arya, Hrithik Shokeen, Rohan Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull, Divij Mehra, Prince Yadav, Tejasvi Dahiya, Ayush Doseja

Andhra Squad: Srikar Bharat(w), CR Gnaneshwar, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Tripurana Vijay, Ricky Bhui, Saurabh Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Jagarlapudi Ram, Marthala Dhanush, Sai Sandeep, K S Narasimha Raju

Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Rishabh Pant To Lead DEL

India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant will be seen leading the Delhi squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The star wicketkeeper-batter hasn't been in action in the 50-over format for India for a long time and will be aiming to perform well in VHT.

Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Welcome!

Welcome all the cricket fans! We are here with the live coverage of the Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Andhra and Delhi at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates.

Published At:
Tags

