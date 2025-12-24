Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: All Eyes On Virat Kohli's Domestic Comeback

Andhra Vs Delhi, Live Cricket Score, VHT 2025-26: Squads
Delhi Squad: Arpit Rana, Nitish Rana, Virat Kohli, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Priyansh Arya, Hrithik Shokeen, Rohan Rana, Simarjeet Singh, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Harsh Tyagi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull, Divij Mehra, Prince Yadav, Tejasvi Dahiya, Ayush Doseja
Andhra Squad: Srikar Bharat(w), CR Gnaneshwar, Shaik Rasheed, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Tripurana Vijay, Ricky Bhui, Saurabh Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Yara Sandeep, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, Bodhala Vinay Kumar, Jagarlapudi Ram, Marthala Dhanush, Sai Sandeep, K S Narasimha Raju
India's Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant will be seen leading the Delhi squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The star wicketkeeper-batter hasn't been in action in the 50-over format for India for a long time and will be aiming to perform well in VHT.
Welcome all the cricket fans! We are here with the live coverage of the Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Andhra and Delhi at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates.