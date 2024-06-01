  1. HOME
Name: Kona Srikar Bharat

Date of Birth: October 3, 1993, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Spouse: Anjali N.

Kona Srikar Bharat is an Indian international cricketer who plays a wicket-keeper batsman for the Indian cricket team, Andhra in domestic cricket and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. In February 2023, he made his test debut for India against Australia. In 2015, he became the first wicketkeeper batsman to score a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy.

Bharat embarked on his cricket journey early, joining the Andhra Ranji Trophy squad

for training at just 11 years old. Notably, he served as one of the ball boys during the India-Pakistan ODI match in Visakhapatnam in 2005. He began his wicket-keeping duties at the age of 19.

In February 2015, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first wicket-keeper batsman to notch a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy.

His journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2015 when he was signed by the Delhi Daredevils for ₹10 lakh. Despite being part of the squad, he did not get a chance to play and was released before the next season. Later, in July 2018, he was included in the India Blue squad for the 2018–19 Duleep Trophy.

In February 2021, Bharat found a spot in the Royal Challengers Bangalore team after being bought in the IPL auction. He gained attention for his performance, particularly for his last-ball six against Delhi Capitals.

Moving ahead, in February 2022, he switched to the Delhi Capitals after being bought in the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League for ₹2 crore. However, similar to his experience in 2015, he did not get an opportunity to play and was released ahead of the next season.

In December 2022, Bharat joined the Gujarat Titans after being purchased in the auction for the 2023 Indian Premier League for ₹1.2 crore. The latest development came in December 2023 when he was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2024 Indian Premier League at the base price of ₹ 50 lakh.

As for his International Career in November 2019, Bharat was enlisted in India's Test squad for the second Test against Bangladesh as a standby option for Wriddhiman Saha. In January 2020, he was included in India's ODI squad against Australia after Rishabh Pant sustained a concussion.

In January 2021, he was designated as one of five standby players in India's Test squad for their series versus England. Additionally, in May 2021, Bharat was drafted into India's Test squad for their series against England as a backup for Wriddhiman Saha.

In November 2021, Bharat made his appearance in the first Test for India against New Zealand during their tour of India, stepping in for the injured Wriddhiman Saha. He showcased his skills by taking two catches behind the stumps and executing a stumping to dismiss Tom Latham.Moving forward, Bharat was named in India's Test squad for their series against Sri Lanka in February 2022 and was again included for the rescheduled fifth Test against England in May 2022.

On February 9, 2023, Bharat marked his Test debut against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. In January 2024, he secured a spot in India's squad for the test series against England. In the first test, he contributed with the bat, scoring 41 runs in the first innings and 28 runs in the second innings, and also displayed prowess behind the stumps, effecting four dismissals during the match.

