LIEC Vs IND, Warm-up Match: Mohammed Shami Cleans Up Cheteshwar Pujara - Watch Rare Sight

India's four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test in England set up some intriguing match-ups between the visiting players. And in one such one-on-one tussle, Cheteshwar Pujara got dismissed for a six-ball duck by Mohammed Shami. (More Cricket News)

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the four players to represent Leicestershire in the practice game, played on off the second ball in the ninth over. After the dismissal, Mohammed Shami celebrated by jumping on the batter with other Indian cricketers joining in the fun. All fun and games in Leicester.

Watch it here:

Earlier, the Rohit Sharma-led India declared at 213/7 in 47 overs. Wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat top-scored with 70 off 111 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed with 33 off 69.

In reply, Leicestershire were 213/7 in 47 overs at Tea on Day 2 at Grace Road Cricket Ground.

Rishabh Pant made 76 off 87. Other Indian players drafted into the Leicestershire squad are Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. Teams can field as many as 13 players.

The rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to July 5. India's tour of England last year was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the visiting camp hours before the toss in Manchester. India were leading the series 2-1.

The Edgbaston match will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs.

Schedule for India's tour of England 2022

Rescheduled Test Match: July 1 to 5 at Edgbaston, Birmingham;

1st T20I: July 7 at Rose Bowl, Southampton;

2nd T20I: July 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham;

3rd T20I: July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham;

1st ODI: July 12 at Kennington Oval, London;

2nd ODI: July 14 at Lord's, London;

3rd ODI: July 17 at Old Trafford, Manchester.