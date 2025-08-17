Football

Wolves Vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26: Erling Haaland Double Hands MCFC Victory

Tijjani Reijnders and Erling Haaland starred as Manchester City opened its Premier League campaign by crushing Wolverhampton 4-0 on Saturday. On a great day for City’s new signings, Reijnders played a part in the first three goals — scoring one himself — and Rayan Cherki came off the bench to grab a late fourth. Coach Pep Guardiola made Reijnders a priority signing from AC Milan to compensate for playmaker Kevin De Bruyne’s departure. He also snapped up the technically gifted Cherki from Lyon, where he made his debut at the age of 16. Reijnders prised the Wolves defense open with a delightful flick over the defense to allow Rico Lewis the space to pick out Haaland to score his first from a low cross in the 34th minute.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Pep Guardiola
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, holds hand of Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Vitor Pereira
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Vitor Pereira, left, talks to Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Rayan Cherki
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Toti shouts
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Toti shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Erling Haaland
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Erling Haaland
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Marshall Munetsi
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Marshall Munetsi, right, challenges Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Andre
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre, left, talks to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Emmanuel Agbadou during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Tijjani Reijnders
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City_Rico Lewis
English Premier League 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Manchester City's Rico Lewis celebrates his sides first goal scored by Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.

