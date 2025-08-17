Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, holds hand of Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England
Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Vitor Pereira, left, talks to Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Toti shouts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Marshall Munetsi, right, challenges Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre, left, talks to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Emmanuel Agbadou during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.
Manchester City's Rico Lewis celebrates his sides first goal scored by Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England.