Wolves Vs Man City, Premier League 2025-26: Erling Haaland Double Hands MCFC Victory

Tijjani Reijnders and Erling Haaland starred as Manchester City opened its Premier League campaign by crushing Wolverhampton 4-0 on Saturday. On a great day for City’s new signings, Reijnders played a part in the first three goals — scoring one himself — and Rayan Cherki came off the bench to grab a late fourth. Coach Pep Guardiola made Reijnders a priority signing from AC Milan to compensate for playmaker Kevin De Bruyne’s departure. He also snapped up the technically gifted Cherki from Lyon, where he made his debut at the age of 16. Reijnders prised the Wolves defense open with a delightful flick over the defense to allow Rico Lewis the space to pick out Haaland to score his first from a low cross in the 34th minute.