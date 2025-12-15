Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

There’s a certain self-absorption in treating every critique not merely as a personal attack—but as an attack on nationalism itself, whose own foundations are so fragile that its mouthpieces resort to vulgar profanities over mere opinions on a film. One wishes this fervour was directed towards the genuine betterment of the nation, towards holding the people in power accountable and challenging those who exploit the shallow reserves of media literacy and individual conscience. Yet, it would be unfair to assume that a country that gave us Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2013), Rang De Basanti (2006) or Veer-Zaara (2004) lacks the discernment to appreciate films that intellectually probe authority. Just a couple of weeks ago, Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated spy-thriller Dhurandhar (2025) released in Indian theatres with a stellar cast and a promising story. The trailer revealed a grandiose saga of betrayal, gore and nationalism.