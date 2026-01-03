Retro Express: Walking Amitabh, Talking Shah Rukh, Almost Kareena

Once a thriving parallel industry, Bollywood’s lookalikes have gone from single-screen staples to social media sensations

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Movie poster
Movie poster Photo: Imdb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bollywood lookalikes once powered full-length films, parodies and live shows across India and abroad.

  • · From Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Deol, Kareena Kapoor to Aishwarya Rai, imitation became a parallel economy of stardom.

  • · Today, the ‘duplicate star’ survives largely through virality, nostalgia and stage performances rather than cinema.

Kareena Kapoor has one. So does Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Anil Kapoor - even Madhubala. Hindi cinema has always been crowded with doppelgängers, some of whom didn’t just resemble stars but actively cashed in on that resemblance, headlining films, performing in live shows, and sometimes even replacing the originals on screen.

We’ve all grown up hearing that our faces aren’t unique, that there are at least half a dozen people on the planet who look exactly like us. It’s hardly surprising, then, that an industry built on faces, charisma and mass adoration would spawn its own shadow economy of imitation. These lucky fans didn’t merely copy hairstyles or dialogue delivery; they reproduced swagger, pauses, body language and emotional beats. For small time producers, they were a godsend—stars without the schedules, tantrums or price tags.

It is perhaps a good thing that stars can’t be everywhere and not everyone can afford them. It keeps the lookalikes in business—live shows and orchestras in small town India as well as abroad in cities with large Indian-origin communities are mostly how these “duplicates” make money through the year. Films are few and far between, but when they happen, they often act as body doubles for the stars.

Related Content
Related Content

In the earlier decades, especially through the 1970s and 1980s, producers eager to piggyback on blockbusters like Sholay (1975) but lacking the budget for Bachchan or Dharmendra, routinely cast lookalikes instead. In smaller towns and single-screen circuits, the resemblance was “good enough.” Audiences came anyway. Sometimes, they didn’t even mind the difference. A whole generation of duplicate stars flourished well into the 1990s, becoming fixtures in action films, spoofs and musical entertainers.

movie poster
movie poster Photo: IMDB
info_icon

From sidekicks to full-fledged leads, lookalikes did it all, often pushing boundaries the original stars couldn’t. The ‘duplicate’ became a genre in itself—one that allowed exaggerated performances, cheeky dialogues and outrageous plotlines, precisely because the original stars had to stay on-brand and had reputations to protect. These films were less about finesse and more about familiarity, feeding audiences exactly what they wanted—cheaper, almost paisa vasool entertainment. These films didn’t just imitate stars; they mirrored political moods and social anxieties of their time.

No one understood this better than I.S. Johar, who popularised the spoof-and-duplicate trend in the 1970s. His 5 Rifles (1974) featured lookalikes of Rajesh Khanna and Shashi Kapoor, while Nasbandi (1978) assembled duplicates of Bachchan, Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, and Khanna to comment satirically on the government’s population control drive.

Sholay proved especially irresistible. The cult classic spawned multiple unofficial spin-offs—Ramgarh Ke Sholay (1991), Aag Ke Sholay (1988), Duplicate Sholay (2002)—each riding on the original’s popularity without paying for rights. Often parodic and knowingly absurd, these films thrived in territories where cinematic spectacle mattered more than authenticity.

Written and directed by Ajit Dewani, Ramgarh Ke Sholay exemplifies the era’s appetite for imposters. Featuring lookalikes of Bachchan, Dev Anand, Anil Kapoor, Govinda and others, the film leaned into parody, offering an opportunity to consume resemblance for heroism and letting audiences enjoy the joke.

Movie poster
Movie poster Photo: IMDB
info_icon

While male lookalikes dominated the space, female doppelgängers were very much part of this ecosystem. Madhubala’s ethereal beauty inspired imitators such as Priyanka Kandwal and prior to that, Sona, who was cast in films and made to dress like her. She later married Haji Mastan and quit films. In later decades, actresses like Hema Malini, Sridevi, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit had stage performers and screen doubles who built entire careers on their likeness, especially in song-and-dance shows across small-town India and overseas circuits. More recently, Alina Rai went viral for her uncanny resemblance to Kareena Kapoor Khan, echoing how female lookalikes now find recognition largely through social media rather than cinema.

There was a time when Dev Anand’s lookalike, Kishore Bhanushali, became so popular that he began drawing attention away from the original star himself. His charm, public appearances and unmistakable style left audiences stunned. The phenomenon grew so intense that Anand reportedly joked, “Get me films too!” - a moment that perfectly captured Bollywood’s uneasy relationship with imitation and fame .

For others, the resemblance translated into steady income. Raju Rahikwar, a Shah Rukh Khan lookalike, reportedly earned up to ₹50,000 a month during the peak of SRK’s popularity, performing across the US, UK, Kenya, Dubai and Singapore, wherever the Indian diaspora gathered for nostalgia-fuelled stage shows .

Sunny Deol movies were also great fodder for spoofs and remakes, especially Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and Aag Ka Gola (1989) (which inspired a spoof by the same name).

Even Karan Johar wasn’t spared, with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) finding its way to Kabhi Kranti Kabhi Jung (2004), whose storyline had nothing to do with the original, but featured lookalikes of Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Khan.

Often labelled “duplicates,” these men and women formed a close-knit professional community. At its peak, around 300 lookalikes operated within Bollywood’s ecosystem, supported by the All India Lookalike Association, headed by Anil Kapoor’s lookalike Arif Khan. During COVID, the association struggled to raise funds, underscoring how precarious this profession had become.

Arif Khan’s journey mirrors many such stories. A photographer from Akola, his life changed after watching Woh Saat Din (1983). He copied Kapoor’s hairstyle, then his voice and soon found himself performing in hundreds of shows—eventually clocking over 3,000 performances worldwide. Live shows, orchestras, weddings and overseas events became the primary source of income, especially as film roles dried up.

For Shah Rukh Khan’s body double Rizwan Sayed, resemblance turned into proximity. He worked in commercials alongside SRK and doubled for him in films like Om Shanti Om (2007) and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), performing even the iconic fire scene where SRK carries Deepika Padukone. Post-2012, however, stage performances proved more lucrative than cinema—until the pandemic brought everything to a halt. Somehow, things never went back to the way they were because now, reels were the new shows and everyone was making them.

Today, the era of the full-time Bollywood doppelgänger has largely faded. Stars are more visible than ever, with their images tightly controlled and endlessly reproduced on social media. The lookalike no longer fills any absence; at best, they briefly trend. But for decades, these almost-stars carried cinema to places the originals couldn’t reach—keeping the illusion alive, one familiar face at a time. Bollywood lookalikes used to be a thriving industry. Today, it is at best virality for a day.

Zarna Garg at a live show - IMDB
The Unbearable Unfunniness Of Zarna Garg

BY Lalita Iyer

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 1st Youth ODI: Blue Colts Leak Early Runs In Defence Of 301-Run Target

  2. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  3. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

  4. Hardik Pandya Smashes Five Sixes In An Over, Scores Scintillating Vijay Hazare Trophy Century – Watch

  5. Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya Register First List A Hundreds In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  2. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  3. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  4. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

World News

  1. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  2. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  4. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  5. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism