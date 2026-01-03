Retro Express: Walking Amitabh, Talking Shah Rukh, Almost Kareena

While male lookalikes dominated the space, female doppelgängers were very much part of this ecosystem. Madhubala’s ethereal beauty inspired imitators such as Priyanka Kandwal and prior to that, Sona, who was cast in films and made to dress like her. She later married Haji Mastan and quit films. In later decades, actresses like Hema Malini, Sridevi, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit had stage performers and screen doubles who built entire careers on their likeness, especially in song-and-dance shows across small-town India and overseas circuits. More recently, Alina Rai went viral for her uncanny resemblance to Kareena Kapoor Khan, echoing how female lookalikes now find recognition largely through social media rather than cinema.