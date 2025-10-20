The Unbearable Unfunniness Of Zarna Garg

Cut to two decades later, in which time she arranged herself to be married to a hedge fund guy in Manhattan and had three children. After being a stay-at-home mom for 16 years (“In America, no one has servants like in India," she explains), she wanted to reinvent herself. She couldn’t go back to law, as she believed she wasn’t a good lawyer, but her kids told her she was funny (un-ironically) and she ended up at the basement of a Mexican restaurant in New York on open mic night. She quickly figured that to get on a show, any show, you have to bring in people so that the club can make money through food or drinks. And “an Indian woman comedian” (in salwar kameez and bindi) was so rare that when she put word out to five people, 100 people showed up. Eventually, she graduated from open mics and started producing her own stand-up shows, because, lawyer logic. Soon she could pull in crowds even on a Tuesday or Wednesday night when most comedians couldn’t.