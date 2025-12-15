Kerala Assault Survivor's First Post After Dileep's Acquittal: My Fundamental Rights Were Not Protected

Lost faith in the trial court

Citing the reason why she lost faith in the trial court, the survivor claimed that her fundamental rights were not protected, the important evidence in the case, "the memory card, was found to have been illegally accessed three times while it was in court custody. Two public prosecutors resigned from this case, stating clearly that the court environment had become hostile towards the prosecution. Both of them personally told me not to expect justice from this court, as they felt it was biased."