Women In Cinema Collective Reaffirms Solidarity With The Survivor After Dileep Acquittal

WCC stands with the survivor after Dileep's acquittal

Expressing solidarity and stating the survivor's challenges in this 8-year journey, WCC, in a post on Instagram, wrote, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey of being a victim to becoming a survivor. 3215 days of waiting for justice. Her fight has unleashed many tumultuous journeys for women in cinema, the Malayalam film industry and the state of Kerala. The impact has rippled through our collective conscience and voices have risen for change. Much has to be said for the courage and resilience she has shown through it all, while upholding her faith in the system. Her fight is for every survivor (sic)."