Women In Cinema Collective Reaffirms Solidarity With The Survivor After Dileep Acquittal

After a trial of almost eight years, actor Dileep walked free as he was acquitted of all the criminal charges levelled against him in the Kerala actor rape case.
The court convicted six others on all charges levelled against them, including conspiracy and gang rape.
Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has released a statement declaring its support for the survivor.
On Monday (December 8), the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge acquitted (pronounced innocent) Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 abduction and rape case of a popular actress, after almost an eight-year trial. The court convicted N.S. Sunil, alias Pulsur Suni, and five others on all charges levelled against them, including conspiracy and gang rape. Their sentencing has been scheduled for December 12.
Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which works for the rights and advocates for creating a safe workspace for female artists, has released a statement declaring its support for the survivor.
WCC stands with the survivor after Dileep's acquittal
Expressing solidarity and stating the survivor's challenges in this 8-year journey, WCC, in a post on Instagram, wrote, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey of being a victim to becoming a survivor. 3215 days of waiting for justice. Her fight has unleashed many tumultuous journeys for women in cinema, the Malayalam film industry and the state of Kerala. The impact has rippled through our collective conscience and voices have risen for change. Much has to be said for the courage and resilience she has shown through it all, while upholding her faith in the system. Her fight is for every survivor (sic)."
In another post, they shared the phrase 'Avalkoppam' (With her) and captioned it as, "Today and always (sic)."
How WCC supported the survivor
The sexual assault case of the actress took place in a moving vehicle in Kochi on February 17, 2017, leading several women in the Malayalam film industry to raise their voice and form a collective. It included varied artistes such as Rima Kallingal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathi, Geetu Mohandas, Beena Paul, and Anjali Menon. Three months after the horrific incident, the WCC submitted a written appeal to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to address the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.
Dileep, the renowned figure in the industry, was arrested in July 2017. WCC pressurised the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), where he was treasurer, to expel him, and the Kerala Film Producers Association and FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) did the same. WCC's pressure on the Kerala government helped form a three-member committee comprising retired Kerala High Court judge Justice Hema, actor Sarada, and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari. Headed by Justice Hema, it intended to study the status of female film professionals and their working conditions, providing recommendations and solutions to abate the problems faced by women in the film industry. The Kerala government set up the Hema committee in November 2017.
WCC also launched the ‘Avalkoppam' (we stand with her) campaign.