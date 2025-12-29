Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Raj Limbani Dismantles UP Top Order With Triple Strike

Raj Limbani has been in a phenomenal form and he's continuing it. Uttar Pradesh have lost three wickets so far and all have been picked up by Limbani. He first dismissed Aaryan Juyal in the 15th over and then got the better of Abhishek Goswami on 51 runs in the 17 th over. His third wicket came in the 10th over, dismissing Priyam Garg.