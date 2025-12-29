Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Raj Limbani Dismantles UP Top Order With Triple Strike

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get the real time updates, toss report and playing XIs from this Elite Group B match right here

Deepak Joshi
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Baroda are up against Uttar Pradesh in an Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 round 3 encounter at the Sanosara Cricket Ground in Gujarat. Both sides have been flawless so far. Baroda arrives fresh from a gritty victory over Bengal, while Uttar Pradesh is riding high after a massive 227-run demolition of Chandigarh. With a star-studded cast featuring Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, and the Pandya brothers, this match is effectively a battle for the top spot in the group. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the real-time updates, toss news, playing XIs and more.
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Raj Limbani At It Again

Raj Limbani has been in a phenomenal form and he's continuing it. Uttar Pradesh have lost three wickets so far and all have been picked up by Limbani. He first dismissed Aaryan Juyal in the 15th over and then got the better of Abhishek Goswami on 51 runs in the 17 th over. His third wicket came in the 10th over, dismissing Priyam Garg.

Uttar Pradesh 114/3 (22)

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: UP Start Slow

Uttar Pradesh are off to a decent but slow start. Abhishek Goswami has been striking well, batting around at a strike rate of nearly 100, while Aryan Juyal is taking his time with a strike rate of around 20.

Uttar Pradesh 32/0 (8)

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XI

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh(c), Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari, Kunal Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary

Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Priyanshu Moliya, Krunal Pandya(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aryan Chavda

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome

Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh live coverage. Both the teams will be looking to acquire the top spot in Elite Group B, stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.

