Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Raj Limbani Dismantles UP Top Order With Triple Strike

Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Raj Limbani At It Again
Raj Limbani has been in a phenomenal form and he's continuing it. Uttar Pradesh have lost three wickets so far and all have been picked up by Limbani. He first dismissed Aaryan Juyal in the 15th over and then got the better of Abhishek Goswami on 51 runs in the 17 th over. His third wicket came in the 10th over, dismissing Priyam Garg.
Uttar Pradesh 114/3 (22)
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: UP Start Slow
Uttar Pradesh are off to a decent but slow start. Abhishek Goswami has been striking well, batting around at a strike rate of nearly 100, while Aryan Juyal is taking his time with a strike rate of around 20.
Uttar Pradesh 32/0 (8)
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XI
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Rinku Singh(c), Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari, Kunal Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary
Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Priyanshu Moliya, Krunal Pandya(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aryan Chavda
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Baroda won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh live coverage. Both the teams will be looking to acquire the top spot in Elite Group B, stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.