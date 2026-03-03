Congress Shifts Gears In DMK Alliance Talks

The ongoing deadlock centres on seat numbers. The DMK continues to stand by its "composite" offer of 25 Assembly seats, the same allocation as in 2021, along with one Rajya Sabha berth, considering it equitable given the shares extended to other INDIA bloc partners such as the DMDK and IUML. Congress has found this proposal unacceptable, having initially demanded 39 seats (roughly one per Lok Sabha constituency) before softening its ask to around 33–41 seats. The party has also been pressing for clearer signals on power-sharing within the alliance and, in some discussions, an additional Rajya Sabha slot.