No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

Seat-sharing talks between Congress and DMK to begin next week
Congress lauds the DMK front as the ideologically most coherent alliance
DMK leaves one seat for Congress in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election
The Indian National Congress in Tamil Nadu is gearing up for tough bargaining in the upcoming seat-sharing talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, scheduled to begin on the 22nd of this month.
The negotiations come in the backdrop of recent public sparring between the two parties' leaders and are being closely watched across Tamil Nadu. Political observers are keen to see whether the long-standing alliance — rooted in shared ideological positions and electoral cooperation — will withstand the current strain or give way to deeper discord.
The Secular Progressive Alliance, led by the DMK, with the Congress, VCK, the Left parties, and the MDMK as partners, is widely regarded as one of the most ideologically cohesive alliances in the country outside the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
However, recent political developments in Tamil Nadu have cast a shadow over this perceived coherence. Tensions have surfaced between the two principal constituents — the DMK and the Congress — over the latter’s demand for a share in power if the alliance returns to office.
The Congress’s demand, articulated by MP Manickam Tagore, has drawn particular attention as it comes at a politically sensitive moment — after actor Vijay launched the TVK. The timing has triggered speculation in political circles that sections within the Congress may be exploring alternative political possibilities, hoping for greater accommodation either within the alliance framework or in a potential new alignment.
Whether this is a tactical bargaining position ahead of seat-sharing negotiations or an indication of deeper churn within the alliance remains to be seen.
“The Indian National Congress’s options in Tamil Nadu are limited. Though it has been in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for almost two decades, there was earlier the possibility of aligning with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam front. But with the Bharatiya Janata Party now part of that front, that option is effectively closed. Hence, Congress’s aggressive push for power-sharing should be seen as an attempt to secure a larger share of seats this time,” says senior journalist and political observer Jenraam.
The relationship between the DMK and the Congress has been chequered from the outset. When the DMK was formed, the Congress was its principal adversary in the late 1960s. As a regional party rooted in Dravidian ideology and opposed to what it viewed as the centralising tendencies of the Union government, the DMK had deep ideological differences with the Congress.
Despite these cleavages, the two parties began cooperating in 1971, when the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held simultaneously. Ironically, however, from that point onward, seat-sharing negotiations between them have often been marked by tough bargaining and periodic friction, even as the alliance endured.
After the Emergency, in 1980, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress fought the Lok Sabha polls together and went on to win 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.
However, seat-sharing talks for the subsequent Assembly election ran into a roadblock over the question of the Chief Minister’s post. Both parties were firm in staking claim to the position. When the matter reached the Congress High Command, the party leadership eventually relented and agreed to offer the Chief Ministership to M. Karunanidhi.
Seen in this light, the current debate over power-sharing, triggered by MP Manickam Tagore, has its roots not in 2016, as he suggested, but in the events of 1980, when a leadership tussle surfaced within the alliance.
Ever since, the Indian National Congress has not enjoyed a pole position in its dealings with the Dravidian majors — whether DMK or ADMK
“Congress’s organisational strength has declined. The current controversy over power-sharing may be an attempt to secure more seats in the Assembly elections. But wherever the Congress is a junior partner — be it in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh — its strike rate has been poor,” adds political observer Jenaaram.
In Tamil Nadu, however, the Congress has fared better when it has contested fewer seats. In the 2021 Assembly election, after hard bargaining, it was allotted 25 seats and went on to win 18 — a strong strike rate. In contrast, when it had earlier contested 41 seats, it managed to win only eight. Political observers argue that given its limited organisational depth in the State, the Congress is better positioned when it focuses on a smaller number of constituencies rather than spreading itself thin.
A senior DMK leader points out that the alliance benefits the Congress as well. “They get more Parliament seats than their standalone strength would warrant because of the alliance. And we recognise the importance of the Congress at the national level,” he says.
Though the party’s High Command has advised leaders against making statements that could cause discomfort within the alliance, several Congress leaders continue to assert that power-sharing is a legitimate demand.
“Cadre sentiments are important. After two decades of alliance with the DMK, we have 18 MLAs and nine MPs. Beyond that, what have we gained in terms of power? It is this sentiment among cadres that is reflected in the voices of some leaders,” says Laxmi Ramachandran, spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). She adds that this does not signal any rupture in ties. “Questions of seat-sharing and other issues will be settled according to the direction of the High Command. Our alliance is ideologically coherent. That does not mean party leaders cannot express their views.”
She also dismissed speculation that some Congress leaders are keen to explore ties with actor Vijay’s fledgling party, the TVK. “We are a national party. Our policies are not shaped by the arrival of someone new on the political scene,” she says.There were earlier reports that Manickam Tagore, who has been persistently pushing for power-sharing, shares close ties with K. C. Venugopal, general secretary of the Congress. However, two days ago, appearing to put speculation to rest, Venugopal publicly spoke about the strengths and virtues of the DMK-led front, signalling that the party leadership remains committed to the alliance.Before the Assembly election, the Rajya Sabha polls for six seats in Tamil Nadu are due in March. The DMK has indicated that it will leave one seat for the Congress. Apart from the Congress, the VCK, CPI, CPIM and the MDMK are key constituents of the Secular Progressive Alliance. Reports had earlier suggested that the VCK and the CPI(M) may also press for a larger share of seats this time, having been allotted six seats each in the last Assembly election. Though no one expects any rupture within the DMK-led alliance, the seat-sharing discussions among the constituent parties are likely to be a hard nut to crack for the DMK. The diplomatic skills of its leaders may be put to the test. However, given the predominance the DMK enjoys within the front, its will is expected to prevail — even if some partners harbour reservations about the final arrangement.