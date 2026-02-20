No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

She also dismissed speculation that some Congress leaders are keen to explore ties with actor Vijay’s fledgling party, the TVK. “We are a national party. Our policies are not shaped by the arrival of someone new on the political scene,” she says.There were earlier reports that Manickam Tagore, who has been persistently pushing for power-sharing, shares close ties with K. C. Venugopal, general secretary of the Congress. However, two days ago, appearing to put speculation to rest, Venugopal publicly spoke about the strengths and virtues of the DMK-led front, signalling that the party leadership remains committed to the alliance.Before the Assembly election, the Rajya Sabha polls for six seats in Tamil Nadu are due in March. The DMK has indicated that it will leave one seat for the Congress. Apart from the Congress, the VCK, CPI, CPIM and the MDMK are key constituents of the Secular Progressive Alliance. Reports had earlier suggested that the VCK and the CPI(M) may also press for a larger share of seats this time, having been allotted six seats each in the last Assembly election. Though no one expects any rupture within the DMK-led alliance, the seat-sharing discussions among the constituent parties are likely to be a hard nut to crack for the DMK. The diplomatic skills of its leaders may be put to the test. However, given the predominance the DMK enjoys within the front, its will is expected to prevail — even if some partners harbour reservations about the final arrangement.