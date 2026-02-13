Ideology Or Pragmatism: What Drives The DMK’s Anathema To Coalition Rule?

Yet, the Congress response reveals lingering unease within the alliance. Soon after Stalin’s remarks, Congress MP Manickam Tagore took to social media to voice his disappointment. He argued that the question of a coalition government should ultimately be decided by the people. Tagore also blamed his own party’s past leadership for failing to insist on cabinet accommodation in 2006, when the DMK depended on Congress support to form the government. “The failure to implement the people’s verdict in 2006 was a mistake of our Congress,” he wrote on X.