M K Stalin Attacks BJP Over Corruption Claims, Questions AIADMK’s Role In NDA

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister says BJP is spreading “baseless allegations” and asks whether alliance partner AIADMK has been “washed” of corruption charges

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
  • M K Stalin accused the BJP of hypocrisy over corruption while aligning with the AIADMK.

  • The DMK chief said allegations against his party were unproven and politically motivated.

  • Stalin rejected claims that Tamil Nadu is anti-Hindu, citing thousands of temple consecrations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused the BJP of hypocrisy over corruption allegations, questioning whether its ally AIADMK, facing multiple graft cases, had been “cleaned” after joining the National Democratic Alliance, according to PTI.

Speaking after inaugurating the NDTV Tamil Nadu Summit in Chennai, Stalin said the BJP was levelling “baseless allegations” against the ruling DMK because it was unable to counter the state’s development record. Those who could not accept Tamil Nadu’s growth, he said, were spreading misinformation through what he described as “Whatsapp university”, PTI reported.

“All the allegations made against us follow an old script. The first of these is the political dynasty charge. I have already answered this. Anyone is free to enter politics, but they must stand before the people, earn their trust and win votes to succeed. This is a baseless accusation made by those who cannot face us on the ground,” Stalin said.

He added that the second charge repeatedly made against the DMK was corruption, and asked whether any allegation against his party had been proven so far.

Turning his criticism on the BJP’s alliance choices, the DMK president said, “Those currently with you are the ones truly involved in corruption, specifically, the AIADMK, who were even convicted by the Supreme Court in corruption cases. When you were not in alliance with them, how many allegations did you level against them? Have you now washed them in your washing machine?” PTI reported.

Stalin also rejected the opposition’s claim that Tamil Nadu was “anti-Hindu”. He said that during the last 1,730 days of the DMK government, consecration ceremonies had been conducted at more than 4,000 temples, a scale that, according to him, had not been matched even in BJP-ruled states.

“True devotees are happy with this,” Stalin said.

(With inputs from PTI)

