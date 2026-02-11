Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

Stalin said power-sharing “does not suit Tamil Nadu” and Congress is aware of it.
He described the DMK–Congress alliance as harmonious and dismissed split rumours.
The CM expressed confidence about upcoming assembly polls and highlighted the ‘Thozhi’ hostels scheme for working women.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that the DMK–Congress alliance remains strong, dismissing speculation about internal differences between the two parties ahead of assembly polls.
Rejecting calls from some Congress leaders for a coalition government in the state, Stalin made it clear that power-sharing arrangements do not suit Tamil Nadu’s political culture. “The Congress understands this well. Attempts to create confusion in the alliance will not succeed,” he said at a public event.
Stalin added that rumours of a rift were being deliberately spread. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said their relationship went beyond politics and described him as a brother. “The DMK-Congress alliance is harmonious. What others are hoping for will not happen,” he said. PTI reported.
Confident about the upcoming elections, Stalin said the DMK would not face greater challenges than it did in the 2021 Assembly polls. He also Highlighted his government’s welfare initiatives, while noting that some state schemes have since been adopted by the union government, citing the ‘Thozhi’ hostels scheme. This scheme provides safe and affordable accommodation for working women who migrate to cities for employment.