Negotiating From Unequal Ground: DMK’s Cold Response To Congress Demands

Congress MP Manickam Tagore had earlier set the tone by arguing that no party could win on its own in Tamil Nadu and that the time had come to debate coalition rule in the state. Close on the heels of that remark, party leader Praveen Chakravarthy’s meeting with Vijay added to the speculation. Chakravarthy, who heads the Congress’s working professionals’ wing, subsequently sharpened the political messaging by publicly criticising the DMK government’s fiscal management. He described Tamil Nadu as having the highest outstanding debt among all states—higher even than BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh—calling the debt levels “alarming” and pointing to high interest payments and a steep debt-to-GDP ratio.