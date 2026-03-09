DMK's mega conference in Trichy is 'manufactured awakening': TVK

The political tussle between the ruling DMK and TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, has intensified ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

TVK chief Vijays public meeting in TNs Erode
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addresses a public meeting, in Erode, Tamil Nadu.
  • TVK leader Nanjil Sampath dismissed the DMK’s mega conference in Trichy as a “manufactured awakening” created using government machinery.

  • TVK claimed the ruling DMK is reacting out of fear after Vijay’s successful rally in Thanjavur and growing support for the party across Tamil Nadu.

  • Sampath also criticised the DMK government over welfare schemes, alleged corruption in university appointments, and said TVK currently sees no need for an electoral alliance.

Dismissing the ruling DMK's mega-conference being organised on Monday in Trichy as a "manufactured awakening", the TVK claimed that no amount of "artificial boosters" could save the ruling party from the growing public tide in favour of actor-politician Vijay.

In a rebuttal to the DMK’s claim of a political "uprising" in the state’s central hub, TVK leader Nanjil Sampath mocked the ruling dispensation’s massive mobilisation efforts during a media briefing here on Sunday.

"There is no real awakening there," Sampath said, suggesting the DMK’s show of strength was forced rather than organic.

The war of words comes as both parties vie for dominance in the crucial Delta region. While the DMK has framed its Trichy conference as the "Mother of all Uprisings" to signal its readiness for the 2026 Assembly polls, the TVK countered that the ruling party is acting out of "sheer fear" of Vijay’s recent successful rally in Thanjavur.

The TVK alleged that the DMK is utilising government machinery to create a facade of momentum.

"They are holding meetings continuously because they are caught in a crisis. They are pressuring the media and their allies because they see the light of TVK spreading across Tamil Nadu," Sampath said.

The verbal spat also extended to the "copycat" allegations regarding welfare schemes.

Responding to claims that Vijay’s promise of a Rs 2,500 monthly grant for women was a copy of the DMK’s existing 'Magalir Urimai Thogai', Sampath dismissed the logic.

"You eat rice and I eat rice. Does that mean I am copying you when I eat? We are providing the rights grant that women deserve, while the DMK has failed them by turning social welfare into a mere nutritious meal department," Sampath said.

He also highlighted a "collapse" in the education sector by claiming that 12 state universities, including the prestigious University of Madras, are currently functioning without Vice-Chancellors. He alleged that bribes as high as Rs 70 lakh are being sought for the appointment of professors.

"A professor or teacher is being asked for upto Rs 70 lakh for a job appointment... the Higher Education department has been ruined," Sampath added.

He further alleged that the DMK’s "administrative failure" had allowed the governor to run a "parallel government as a de-facto Chief Minister".

On the question of electoral tie-ups, the TVK leader remained defiant, asserting they have no immediate need for a coalition.

