Tamil Nadu Elections: Snubbed By Party, Former CM Paneerselvam Finds A New Home In DMK

At the same time, OPS took a swipe at his former party colleague and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “He has created a situation in which the AIADMK will never be able to achieve success,” Paneerselvam said, in a sharp remark that underscored the bitterness of his split from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.