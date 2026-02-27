Tamil Nadu Elections: Snubbed By Party, Former CM Paneerselvam Finds A New Home In DMK

O. Paneerselvam had been making sustained efforts to re-enter the AIADMK fold, but party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami remained unrelenting.

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
O Panneerselvam with M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, right, welcomes former chief minister O Panneerselvam into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • O  Paneerselvam has been struggling to regain relevance in Tamil Nadu’s politics ever since he exited AIADMK

  • After joining DMK,  he resigned his MLA post and is likely to be given a DMK ticket in the upcoming Assembly election

  • He belongs to the Thevar (Mukkulathor) community, which holds considerable electoral significance in several constituencies, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu.

The return of O. Paneerselvam to the political mainstream — this time on the rival side — has added a new twist to Tamil Nadu’s pre-poll churn.

O. Paneerselvam, the most trusted lieutenant of late J. Jayalalithaa, has now joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) just ahead of the crucial Assembly election. Popularly known as OPS, he reached Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, and completed the formalities in the presence of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The move comes as a setback to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which leads the opposition NDA in the state. The AIADMK is already grappling with internal dissension and a lingering leadership vacuum after Jayalalithaa’s demise. 

OPS had been mulling a shift for over a year. His strained relationship with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami — his long-time bete noire — had effectively shut the doors on his re-entry into the party’s power structure. Despite repeated attempts, including outreach through BJP leaders, his efforts to regain influence within the AIADMK failed to make headway.

Exasperated by the continued rebuff, OPS called on the Chief Minister last week — a meeting that set the stage for his formal induction into the ruling party.

Related Content
Related Content

According to DMK sources, he may be allotted a seat in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly election, signalling that the ruling party sees strategic value in his crossover at a politically sensitive moment.

Soon after joining the DMK, O. Paneerselvam lavished praise on Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, asserting that “the entire country is watching his leadership.” He said Stalin had delivered growth across sectors and provided stable governance to Tamil Nadu.

At the same time, OPS took a swipe at his former party colleague and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. “He has created a situation in which the AIADMK will never be able to achieve success,” Paneerselvam said, in a sharp remark that underscored the bitterness of his split from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He and his associate Aiyyappan, resigned their MLA seats soon after both joined the party.

Premathala Vijayakanth - ANI/X
DMDK Joins DMK-Led Alliance Ahead Of TN Assembly Polls

BY PTI

Jayalalithaa loyalist

O. Paneerselvam  served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu three times — twice as a stop-gap arrangement and once as a full-term incumbent. Though sworn in on three occasions, his cumulative tenure at the helm remained relatively brief.

His rise as a trusted stand-in for J. Jayalalithaa came during moments of crisis, when she was compelled to step down following adverse court rulings. OPS’s elevation each time was widely seen as a reward for his unwavering loyalty to the then all-powerful AIADMK leader.

That very loyalty, however, drew sharp criticism from political opponents, who derided it as bordering on servility. After Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2016, the equations within the AIADMK shifted dramatically. OPS soon found himself isolated amid an intense internal power struggle.

In the prolonged war of attrition that followed, he was unable to consolidate his position within the party. Marginalised and politically bruised, an ego-hurt OPS eventually walked out, marking the beginning of his long and uncertain political drift.

After the death of J. Jayalalithaa, O. Paneerselvam openly challenged V.K. Sasikala, signalling what many saw as his attempt to emerge as an independent power centre within the AIADMK. However, he struggled to consolidate his position, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami gradually pushed him to the margins.

Shifting loyalties

Several political commentators observed that OPS appeared most comfortable operating under a dominant leader. After Jayalalithaa’s demise, he moved closer to the BJP. When he exited the AIADMK and floated a coordination committee, he aligned with the BJP — a move that surprised sections of his Dravidian support base, given the ideological divergence.

When the AIADMK under Palaniswami snapped ties with the BJP ahead of the last Lok Sabha election, OPS continued his association with the national party. Yet, that alignment failed to revive his political fortunes.

The “unkindest cut”, according to his aides, came when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly declined to grant him an audience after the AIADMK later realigned with the BJP. That perceived slight is widely believed to have nudged him toward his one-time bete noire, the DMK

Speculation about a possible thaw began when OPS “accidentally” met Chief Minister M. K. Stalin during a morning walk a few months ago. At the time, he dismissed the rumours. A BJP functionary later claimed that OPS had even attempted to use the BJP as a channel to negotiate his re-entry into the AIADMK fold, but Palaniswami remained unrelenting.

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam - File photo
O Panneerselvam Quits BJP-Led NDA, Signals Possible Shift Towards DMK

BY Outlook News Desk

There was also speculation that OPS might join actor Vijay’s fledgling party, the TVK, particularly after AIADMK MLA K. A. Sengottaiyan distanced himself from the parent party. However, putting all conjecture to rest, OPS ultimately chose to join the DMK.

According to DMK insiders, he may be fielded from the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency or a nearby seat in southern Tamil Nadu.

OPS belongs to the Thevar (Mukkulathor) community, which constitutes an estimated 10–12% of Tamil Nadu’s population, with a significant concentration in the southern districts. The AIADMK has traditionally depended on a social coalition of Thevars in the south and Gounders in western Tamil Nadu. By inducting OPS, the DMK is believed to be attempting a calibrated social strategy — aiming to fragment the AIADMK’s Thevar vote base and dent its core support in the south.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Super 8 Win Over ZIM In Chennai

  3. Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away In Noida Hospital After Long Battle With Liver Cancer

  4. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

  5. IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify After 72-Run Win Against Zimbabwe?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  3. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

  4. As The Glaciers Recede, So Do The People

  5. Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  4. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  5. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 