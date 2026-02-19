DMDK Joins DMK-Led Alliance Ahead Of TN Assembly Polls

In a social media post, Stalin said, "It brings me immense joy that the DMDK, founded by Captain Vijaykanth and a man who had unwavering love for Kalaignar (DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi), has joined the secular progressive alliance. I warmly welcome sister Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is now skillfully leading the party founded by Captain, along with their party supporters. Let this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu," he said, sharing images of the DMDK leaders joining the DMK-led alliance.