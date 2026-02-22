Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To J. Jayalalithaa

PM Modi honours Jayalalithaa’s legacy, recalling her governance, compassion, and enduring connect with the people of Tamil Nadu

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi praised Jayalalithaa’s legacy, calling her a leader who lives in people’s hearts for her welfare initiatives and governance.

  • He highlighted her strong bond with women and her role in strengthening law and order in Tamil Nadu.

  • The Prime Minister recalled personal interactions and described her leadership style as clear-thinking and decisive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24, praising her lasting impact on welfare and governance. Speaking during his monthly address, he said that even the mention of “Amma,” as she was affectionately known, brings a visible glow to the faces of people across Tamil Nadu.

He highlighted that leaders who dedicate themselves to public welfare remain alive in people’s hearts, noting that Jayalalithaa’s connection with women was especially strong because of her initiatives aimed at the welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters, along with her focus on maintaining law and order. The Prime Minister added that he still senses the deep affection people hold for her whenever he visits the State.

Recalling their professional interactions, Modi said that during the years when both served as chief ministers, he in Gujarat and she in Tamil Nadu, they often discussed governance, describing her thinking as “crystal clear” and decisive. He also remembered a personal gesture when she invited him to Chennai for a Pongal lunch, calling it an unforgettable moment.

Related Content
Related Content

The Prime Minister said the late AIADMK leader’s patriotism and pride in India’s cultural heritage continue to inspire, adding that her service to the people will always be remembered.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: IND On Verge Of Victory Against BAN

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG Lose 2 As Maheesh Theekshana Gets Jacob Bethell

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  4. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  5. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart