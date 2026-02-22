Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To J. Jayalalithaa

Modi praised Jayalalithaa’s legacy, calling her a leader who lives in people’s hearts for her welfare initiatives and governance.
He highlighted her strong bond with women and her role in strengthening law and order in Tamil Nadu.
The Prime Minister recalled personal interactions and described her leadership style as clear-thinking and decisive.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24, praising her lasting impact on welfare and governance. Speaking during his monthly address, he said that even the mention of “Amma,” as she was affectionately known, brings a visible glow to the faces of people across Tamil Nadu.
He highlighted that leaders who dedicate themselves to public welfare remain alive in people’s hearts, noting that Jayalalithaa’s connection with women was especially strong because of her initiatives aimed at the welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters, along with her focus on maintaining law and order. The Prime Minister added that he still senses the deep affection people hold for her whenever he visits the State.
Recalling their professional interactions, Modi said that during the years when both served as chief ministers, he in Gujarat and she in Tamil Nadu, they often discussed governance, describing her thinking as “crystal clear” and decisive. He also remembered a personal gesture when she invited him to Chennai for a Pongal lunch, calling it an unforgettable moment.
The Prime Minister said the late AIADMK leader’s patriotism and pride in India’s cultural heritage continue to inspire, adding that her service to the people will always be remembered.