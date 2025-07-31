O Panneerselvam Quits BJP-Led NDA, Signals Possible Shift Towards DMK

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday formally announced his faction’s exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), triggering intense political speculation about his next move—possibly aligning with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
The decision to leave the NDA was made following a resolution passed by the 'OPS Supporters’ Rights Recovery Committee', a body formed after Panneerselvam’s expulsion from the AIADMK last year. The move marks a new chapter for the former chief minister, once considered a loyalist of the late AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa.
Meetings With Stalin Fuel Merger Buzz
Thursday’s announcement came just hours after Panneerselvam held two meetings in one day with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin—first during the CM's morning walk and again in the evening at his official residence. These interactions have fueled speculation that OPS could soon align with the DMK, a party historically opposed to the AIADMK, the party he once helped lead.
Rift With BJP Deepens
The decision to exit the NDA alliance appears to be the culmination of growing frustration within OPS's camp over being sidelined by the BJP leadership. Despite being an early and vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Panneerselvam’s recent overtures to the central leadership were reportedly ignored. Sources indicate that he was denied an appointment with the Prime Minister during Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu, and earlier in April, BJP leader Amit Shah also declined a meeting.
OPS’s discontent became public on July 29 when he openly criticised the Centre for withholding funds meant for Tamil Nadu’s education sector. “This action of the Centre is against the Right to Education Act and federalism,” he stated—marking his first direct attack on the BJP-led government.