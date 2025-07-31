O Panneerselvam Quits BJP-Led NDA, Signals Possible Shift Towards DMK

The decision to exit the NDA alliance appears to be the culmination of growing frustration within OPS's camp over being sidelined by the BJP leadership. Despite being an early and vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Panneerselvam’s recent overtures to the central leadership were reportedly ignored. Sources indicate that he was denied an appointment with the Prime Minister during Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu, and earlier in April, BJP leader Amit Shah also declined a meeting.