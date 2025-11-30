Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

India’s Kidambi Srikanth and women’s doubles duo Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the finals of the Syed Modi International 2025 in Lucknow

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash
Kidambi Srikanth beat Wang Po-Wei in straight games 21-19, 21-12. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Srikanth advances to the men’s singles final with a hard-fought win

  • Treesa–Gayatri reach the women’s doubles final comfortably

  • Both Indian contenders move one step away from the title

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth and defending women’s doubles winners Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand notched up contrasting wins to progress to the men's and women's doubles finals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament in Lucknow on November 29 Saturday.

The 32-year-old Srikanth, who lifted the title in 2016, staved off a spirited challenge from compatriot and 2023 national champion Mithun Manjunath to prevail 21-15 19-21 21-13 in a pulsating last-four clash.

A 2021 World Championships silver medallist, Srikanth, who had earlier reached the final of the Malaysia Masters this season, now awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan and Japan’s Minoru Koga.

Moments before Srikanth's victory, world No.14 Treesa and Gayatri displayed sharp tactical awareness and excellent control of the conditions to record a commanding 21-11 21-15 win over Malaysia’s world No.33 Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting in the women’s doubles semifinals.

The Indian pair, playing only their second event since Gayatri’s return from a five-month shoulder injury layoff, will face Japan’s eighth seeds Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe in Sunday’s final as they seek to defend their crown.

However, India’s women’s singles campaign came to an end in the semifinals, with both Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma suffering straight-game defeats.

Related Content
Related Content

Unnati went down 15-21 10-21 to Turkey’s Neslihan Arın, while Tanvi, who had stunned former world champion Nozomi Okuhara earlier in the event, lost 17-21 16-21 to Japan’s Hina Akechi.

Earlier, the mixed doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Treesa bowed out with a 17-21 19-21 loss to Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah and Bernadine Anindya Wardana.

Srikanth vs Manjunath

Manjunath had beaten former world No.1 Srikanth twice on the international circuit -- at the 2022 Singapore Open and the 2024 Thailand Masters -- and had also toppled him in the 2023 national final.

However, Srikanth neutralised the history between them with controlled aggression and discipline to reach his second final of the season.

He started strongly, racing to an 8-2 lead in the opener. Though Manjunath kept the pressure on, Srikanth broke away from 14-12 to pocket the first game.

Switching sides shifted momentum as Manjunath fought back to draw level at 7-7 and entered the interval with an 11-9 lead. He then accelerated to 16-9 before Srikanth reeled off seven straight points to claw back at 18-18. Manjunath, however, held his nerve at the end to force a decider.

The third game saw Srikanth regain his fluency, staying ahead throughout and taking a five-point cushion into the interval. On resumption, he stayed in command, moving to 18-11 before closing out the contest comfortably.

Treesa-Gayatri march on

Treesa and Gayatri put up a dominant show in the opening game, pulling ahead from 8-7 to take an 11-7 lead at the interval. Maintaining a tight grip thereafter, they comfortably extended the advantage before sealing the game after their opponents committed two unforced errors.

After the change of ends, the Malaysians fought back strongly, matching the Indians point for point before Treesa and Gayatri edged ahead 11-10 at the break.

The home pair then created vital separation at 17-14 and earned five match points when their rivals sent a shuttle long. A series of high tosses ended with Ting sending another shot long, handing the Indians the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  3. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

  4. India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

  5. Harbhajan Singh Slams India’s Test Strategy, Says Team Lacks A Specialist Off-Spinner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  3. Bengaluru Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Patchy Rain, and Poor Air Quality Today

  4. Displaced Residents Clash With Security Forces In Manipur Over Return Home

  5. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  4. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  5. 'Every Bullet That Kills My People Is American': Says Palestinian Journalist On Solidarity Day

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution